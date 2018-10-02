Daviess Co. teen improving after being diagnosed with pneumonia

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - It started as just a cough, but now a junior at Daviess County High School is in critical condition after contracting bilateral pneumonia.
Grant Oller is finally starting to improve a bit after he was put on an ECMO machine, which allows his lungs to rest and heal. Grant started coughing last weekend, and as it got worse, his family brought him to his pediatrician.
He was quickly referred to Owensboro Health Hospital because of his low oxygen levels, before moving to Norton's last week.
His dad says after several trying days, Grant has been sedated and put on the ECMO machine which has brought his oxygen levels up to about 90 percent. But the x-rays are still showing no improvements, and doctors are still unsure why his lungs are so sick.
The Owensboro community came together Sunday at a candlelight vigil to pray for Grant, and his dad says, it means the world.
“To be able to watch the community that came out for Grant, it was just, it was so overwhelming to us," Grant’s dad Nick Oller said. "And knowing the support, more importantly that Grant has that support and the prayers that are coming in for him, it’s just phenomenal. We can’t thank our community enough.”
There will be a fundraiser on Wednesday for Grant and his family at the Owensboro Beef O’Brady’s where Grant is a host and busser. A percentage of sales will go to his family for medical expenses.
