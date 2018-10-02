CUMC changes up menu at Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - After decades of blackjack burgers, prime ribs, and toasted ravioli, members of Central United Methodist Church decided it was time to switch up their menu for this years Fall Festival.
This year the ticket item is chicken and waffles. But there’s a twist, these chicken and waffle’s are bite size.
Kurt Koenig has been volunteering at the Central United Methodist Church booth for 20 years. Koenig explains the new item saying it is "a white meat chicken tender with waffle batter. So it’s a stick your fork in put some maple syrup on it and it’s a taste treat.”
Volunteers deep fry the chicken nugget in waffle batter and then top it off with powdered sugar and maple syrup.
Long time booth volunteers, Kurt Koenig and Chester Rycroft were the masterminds behind the new concoction.
“It was time for a change. We were looking to do something a little bit easier than some of the things we have done in the past," Rycroft said.
The Church previously had to order supplies way in advance and now they are able to get supplies each morning.
Peggy Huey has been volunteering at the Central United Methodist church booth for almost 20 years. She said she’s happy with the new changes this year.
“I think it’s exciting. We’ll just have to wait and see how we do this year and if we do good then we’ll keep it and if we don’t do as good as we thought then we’ll probably change it to something else next year. there’s always next year," Huey said.
The Church also added a ham and cheese sandwich, ribeye steak sandwich, and deep fried oreo churros. They kept some of the prior staples as well, including the deep fried green beans and ice cold apple cider.
But the chicken and waffles are definitely the highlight and their volunteer approved.
Now it’s up to the patrons to decide.
