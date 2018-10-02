Crews to open up Sebree exit on I-69 this afternoon

SEBREE, KY (WFIE) - Crews say they expect to have the I-69 ramp to Sebree reopened before today’s evening commute.
Officials say a water main break underneath the I-69 exit ramp burst late Sunday night causing crews to shut down the ramp for two days. Officials from the Henderson Water Utilities say there was significant damage to the pipe forcing them to replace the entire section of pipe.
“There’s an entire joint of waterline that cracked from end to end and so what we ended up doing was we ended up going ahead and replacing the entirety that was going underneath the road here with some better grade pipes so this doesn’t happen again," said Bobby Hewgley a systems utility crew leader for Henderson Water Utilities.
The ramp closing has forced drivers to use a significant detour while repairs are being made. Hewgley says that for a project of it’s size, his crew is working as quickly as possible.
“Crews worked through the night to make sure we could get it done as quickly as what we did. So usually a two day, three day process is pretty standard for this, back filling a hole like this usually takes a few hours so we’re actually doing pretty good timing as far as actually making repairs and back filling," Hewgley said.
According to officials, the ramp will reopen once they have filled in the hole with gravel. They hope to have a contractor come and seal the hole this weekend.
