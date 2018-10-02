Cashier notices toy gun, tells Henderson robbery suspect to leave

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Police are looking for the suspect in a robbery at a Henderson business.
It happened Saturday evening, just before 8, at the Hometown Liquor store in the 2300 block of Hwy 41 N.
Police say a man walked into the store and pointed a toy gun at the cashier. The cashier could tell the gun was fake and told the suspect to leave.
The suspect then left empty-handed.
Anyone with information about this is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.