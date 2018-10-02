Business is popping for gourmet popcorn booth

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Business sure is popping at Weber Equipment on Franklin Street during the Fall Festival.
The owners say this is the busiest week all year for them.
They specialize in gourmet popcorn, including their signature Grippo’s-flavored batch. Along with their specialty foods, they also sell other kitchen-related items.
One of the owners say the hard work is worth it this week.
“It’s a wonderful event, there’s nothing like it in the country," Kathy Willett, Co-Owner, explained. “We have all these nonprofits and it’s awesome to be able to help support those nonprofits. It’s an awesome event for the city and the area around us.”
The owner estimates they work around 100 hours this week and also has to bring in extra people help.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.