Bishop hosts prayer service in response to clergy sexual abuse crisis

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) - Evansville’s Bishop held the first in a series of prayer services in response to the clergy sexual abuse crisis on Monday.
Bishop Siegel will lead the prayer service for healing and reparation at St. James Parish Church in Haubstadt, but he’s not expected to talk to the media. This is the first of four such services planned at Catholic churches across the Evansville diocese in the next two weeks.
Right now, a review board is compiling a list of priests in the Diocese of Evansville who have been credibly accused of abuse. That list is expected to be released soon, but we haven’t been given exact timetable.
Last month, we reported Father Dave Fleck, who works in the diocese, is on paid administrative leave during an investigation into allegations against him. Father Fleck denies the allegations, which claim sexual misconduct decades ago.
14 News reporter Paige Hagan was at Monday’s prayer service and spoke with the Director of Communications for the Diocese of Evansville, Tim Lilly. Watch 14 News at 10 p.m. for that interview from Lilly and more.
