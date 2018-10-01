Warm Start To October

September was a roller coaster ride…7-inches of rain, 14-days in the 90’s, and an astonishing 6-tornadoes on the 8th.
We open October under clear skies with temps in the lower 60’s. Patchy fog early but less foggy than last week. Partly to mostly sunny and warmer with scattered afternoon thunderstorms as high temps remain above normal in the mid-80’s. Scattered storms tonight with temps dropping into the upper 60’s.
Rain and storm chances will increase on Tuesday but an all-day rain won’t impact the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. The severe threat is low. High temps will stay cemented in the mid-80’s through the week with limited chances for rain and storms.
