VA Healthcare Center offers flu shots for vets

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Some veterans in Evansville got their flu shots on Monday.
The VA Healthcare Center held a flu shot clinic at its east side facility. If you missed Monday’s event, there will be more opportunities.
The clinic is also holding a “drive thru” flu shot on October 19 so that veterans who have trouble walking can drive up and get their shot. Veterans will just need to fill out a short questionnaire.
It’s advised to get your flu shot yearly especially if you’re elderly.
“Those are our higher risk people in the community, we wanna make sure those get vaccinated, last year was a bad flu season, this year we’re trying to vaccinate soon as possible,” explained Registered Nurse Cindy Dailey.
Here is a list of upcoming dates and times for flu shots at the VA Healthcare Center:
- October 1
- October 11
- October 19
- October 23
- November 2
- November 19
