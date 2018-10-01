USI Women’s Golf Finishes First in Springfield

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Sophomore Brooke Moser and junior Grace Davis posted a one-two finish as University of Southern Indiana Women’s Golf overcame a six-shot deficit to earn a first-place finish out of nine teams at the Dan Salisbury Memorial Sunday.
The Screaming Eagles opened the 36-hole, two-day event with a 318 in Saturday’s first round before closing with a 314 in the final 18 holes Sunday. Their two-round total of 632 was two strokes better than second-place and host University of Illinois Springfield.
Moser, who entered the final day in a tie for second, shot a two-over-par 74 in the final 18 holes to finish with a two-day score of 150 (+6) and her first career collegiate victory. Davis finished in a tie for second with a two-day score of 152 (+8) after shooting a 77 Saturday and a 75 Sunday. Junior Abby Leighty rounded out USI’s top-10 finishers, tying for ninth with a two-round tally of 162 (83-79).
USI returns to action October 13-14 when it competes at the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational at The Pearl Club in Owensboro, Kentucky.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.