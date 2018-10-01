USI Women’s Golf Finishes First in Springfield

Moser, who entered the final day in a tie for second, shot a two-over-par 74 in the final 18 holes to finish with a two-day score of 150 (+6) and her first career collegiate victory. Davis finished in a tie for second with a two-day score of 152 (+8) after shooting a 77 Saturday and a 75 Sunday. Junior Abby Leighty rounded out USI’s top-10 finishers, tying for ninth with a two-round tally of 162 (83-79).