USI Men’s Soccer Takes Over GLVC Lead with 2-1 Win

LEBANON, IL (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana men’s soccer team took sole possession of first in the Great Lakes Valley Conference with a victory over McKendree University, 2-1, Sunday afternoon at Strassweg Field. The Screaming Eagles see their record go to 7-1-1 overall and 5-0-1 GLVC, while the Bearcats go to 6-2-1, 4-1-1 GLVC.



Defense was on tap in the first half for USI and McKendree as both teams were limited to a total of three combined shots. The Bearcats led the shot total, 2-1, and had the only two corner kicks of the half.



USI’s offense surged to open the second half, building a 2-0 lead before seven minutes were gone after halftime. USI freshman midfielder Drew Domalewski gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead at 49:09 with his second goal of the season, scoring of the rebounding shot of junior midfielder Sean Rickey.