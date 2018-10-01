USI Men’s Soccer Takes Over GLVC Lead with 2-1 Win

LEBANON, IL (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana men’s soccer team took sole possession of first in the Great Lakes Valley Conference with a victory over McKendree University, 2-1, Sunday afternoon at Strassweg Field. The Screaming Eagles see their record go to 7-1-1 overall and 5-0-1 GLVC, while the Bearcats go to 6-2-1, 4-1-1 GLVC.
Defense was on tap in the first half for USI and McKendree as both teams were limited to a total of three combined shots. The Bearcats led the shot total, 2-1, and had the only two corner kicks of the half.
USI’s offense surged to open the second half, building a 2-0 lead before seven minutes were gone after halftime. USI freshman midfielder Drew Domalewski gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead at 49:09 with his second goal of the season, scoring of the rebounding shot of junior midfielder Sean Rickey.
Rickey would start USI’s second scoring play of the game when he flip-threw the ball into the box where freshman defender Colten Walsh headed it into the goal for his third of the season.
Eagles' sophomore goalkeeper Justin Faas made the two goals stand up as he posted his seventh win of the season. Faas allowed one goal and made five saves in the victory.
USI continues a three-match road swing Friday when it visits Quincy University for a 7:30 p.m. Quincy watched its record go to 4-5-1, 3-2-1 GLVC after falling the University of Indianapolis, 2-1, today in Indianapolis.
The Hawks lead the all-time series with the Eagles, 17-6-2, dating back to 1981. USI has had the upper hand in the last five matches, going 3-1-1 and winning last fall’s match-up, 2-1.
