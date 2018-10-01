UE Athletics Hall of Fame announces latest class

These three teams will be honored in a banquet on Saturday, January 19, 2019 inside the main ballroom of the DoubleTree Hotel, which is adjacent to the Ford Center. The event is slated to take place following the Purple Aces men’s basketball game against Illinois State that afternoon. UE takes on the Redbirds at 1 p.m. inside the Ford Center with the Hall of Fame banquet taking place following the game. A cash bar will be available inside the DoubleTree immediately following the game, giving inductees and fans the opportunity to interact.