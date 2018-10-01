TRAFFIC ALERT: I-69 ramp blocked after Webster Co. water main break

WEBSTER, CO., KY (WFIE) - Transportation crews say the southbound I-69 ramp to KY 56 is blocked in Webster Co.
That’s the exit to Sebree.
There’s been a water main break in the area that washed out dirt along both sides of the southbound ramp.
It’s closed right now as crews work.
That’s expected to last for several more hours, so it could still be blocked through the morning commute.
Drivers trying to get to Kentucky 56 should use the Kentucky 425 Henderson Bypass to connect with U-S 41, then head south to Sebree.
