Tell City man indicted on Medicaid fraud charges in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WFIE) - A Tell City man has been indicted on two felony counts involving theft and fraud of the Kentucky Medicaid Program.
According to a press release from Attorney General Andy Beshear, 44-year-old Eric Daum was indicted by a Franklin County, Kentucky grand jury Sept. 25 on one count of theft by deception over $10,000, a Class C felony, and one count of devising or engaging in a scheme to defraud the Kentucky Medical Assistance Program (KMAP) of $300 or more, a Class D felony.
The indictment alleges that in 2015 and 2016 Daum, the owner of Riverside Cytology Laboratory in Tell City, fraudulently billed Kentucky Medicaid for laboratory services when there was not a qualified director employed by Riverside Cytology Laboratory.
As a result, he fraudulently received more than $10,000 in payment from Kentucky Medicaid, the press release says.
Daum is scheduled to appear in the Franklin Circuit Court at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2018.
