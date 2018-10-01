18-yr-old arrested after knives, BB gun found in backpack

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - An 18-year-old man was arrested on Friday after bringing knives and a BB gun to the school football game.
According to the Henderson Police Department news release, Jordan Sizemore, 18-years-old, of Henderson, was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon on school property after school staff members found a number weapons inside his backpack.
While the school’s football game was being played on Friday, school staff searched Sizemore’s backpack. Inside they found: two knives, and a BB gun, which looked like a handgun according to the release.
Sizemore was arrested and then taken to the Henderson County Jail.
The release from Henderson police did not state how school staff members became aware that Sizemore had weapons in his backpack.
We will update this story with more information when it is made available.
