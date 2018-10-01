Panthers Soccer Edged in Overtime, by Mighty Oaks

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - A late goal from the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s soccer team forced extra time on Sunday night but the Panthers fell to Oakland City University by a tally of 2-1.
The Mighty Oaks wasted no time getting on the board, scoring in the first minute of action. A back-and-forth match saw neither team find the back of the net in the remainder of the half as Oakland City took a 1-0 lead to halftime.
In the 73rd minute, Josh Barnett sent a pass across the box from the left side that Selvin Hernandez headed into the net for his first goal of the season, tying the game at one.
Wesleyan tallied the first shots in overtime but the Mighty Oaks netted the first shot they took in the 94th minute.
Greg Melvin led the Panthers with three shots while Hernandez, Jake Peveler and Troy Alexander recorded two.
Lucas Daunhauer played the full 94 minutes in net, making eight saves and allowing two goals.
The Panthers return to Great Midwest Athletic Conference play this week, hosting Malone on Thursday and Walsh on Saturday.
