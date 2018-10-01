New Warrick Co. animal ordinances now in effect

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - Some new animal ordinances are now in effect.
Animal Control officials says they are about two years in the making.
One important ordinance: people must have proof of a rabies vaccination and identification on their pets at all times. This can include a tag, microchip or simply writing their name on their collar.
Officials say it’s all in the name of safety.
“Animal controls were initially put in place to prevent the spread of rabies and control stray animals," Danielle Barnes, Warrick County Animal Control, explained. "That’s still our main function, but we want get these animals back into their homes and so that’s the quickest way to do it.”
Another ordinance passed: it is now illegal to give pets away as prizes like you would see in a county fair.
