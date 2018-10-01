Lawyer files motion for mistrial in Loehrlin case

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - New developments in the sentencing of a Vanderburgh County man charged with murdering his wife.
In August, a jury found 56-year-old Clinton Loehrlein guilty of all charges, including murder and two counts of attempted murder. Loehrlein’s sentencing for that conviction was set for Monday, but ended up being cancelled.
We learned Loehrlein’s appellate lawyer filed for a mistrial, citing evidence of juror misconduct. That lawyer is moving for a new trial.
We expect to learn more about that motion in a hearing on October 26.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.