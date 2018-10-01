Lady Huskies capture another state golf title

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Three state championships in the last four years is certainly a reason to celebrate.
The North High School Huskies did just that on Monday after their girls golf team won the state championship over the weekend.
Players paraded around the school and then an assembly was held to recognize the big win.
"The celebrations are always like the best part and it’s so much fun coming and seeing the whole school support us and just being able to leave class early and get on a fire truck is awesome, just to celebrate the things that we’ve accomplished,” explained junior Abby Whittington.
Monday’s celebration also honored the men’s tennis team, which won sectionals, as well as other students for their academic and community successes.
