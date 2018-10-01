Home invasion robbery under investigation in Daviess Co., KY

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - A home invasion robbery is under investigation.
It happened Monday around 5 a.m. at a home in the 8200 block of Hamilton Ferry Rd. in western Daviess County.
The sheriff’s office says a man and woman wearing ski masks went into the home and held the people who live there at gunpoint and demanded money and other valuables.
We’re told one of the victims was able to get away and run to a neighbor for help.
The sheriff’s office says the suspects left before authorities got there. They were last seen heading toward Highway 1554.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 270-685-8444 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 270-687-8484.
