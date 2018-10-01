Family, friends help love one celebrate Christmas early

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Cathy Ward has participated in Race For a Cure for 14 years, but this year she had to say goodbye to a lot of her friends.
“I have stage four breast cancer and my doctor says this will be my last holiday season,” Ward explained.
Ward’s favorite holiday is Christmas, and when she came home from the race, Christmas was waiting for her.
“It’s amazing, I just can’t believe, I can’t even put into words, the effort, my friends and family went through to do this for me,” said Ward
Her family, friends, and members of the community donated their own Christmas decorations, baked cookies, and made fudge. All to make sure the holiday spirit made its way to Chandler, Indiana.
Ward has also been receiving holiday cards from all over the U.S.
“They’re from like Georgia, Texas, and Florida, and it’s like," Ward explained. "I don’t know these people, but it’s so cool.”
Ward and her family have reached over 2,000 people on Facebook, and plan to celebrate Christmas day the first week of November.
