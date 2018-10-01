Fall Festival kicks off with big crowds for ‘Family Day’

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Clear skies and sunshine greeted volunteers and festival-goers for a favorite tradition, the annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Family Day.
There’s only one day a year when festival-goers can buy hotdogs and hamburgers for $1 each and $.50 for a drink.
Nut Club members and volunteers sold out of food supplies two hours before the Festival shut down at 7 Sunday evening.
All of the proceeds are spent charitably, and if the food didn’t entice you, the rides and games would have. The sights and sounds on W. Franklin Street this time of year never fall short of entertaining, and the air was full of children’s laughter and screams from the Kiddie Rides. It never fails to put a smile on your face.
Monday’s Fall Festival event will light up the block. Children are expected to showcase their colorful designs for the annual Lighthouse Parade.
