Fall Festival food booths open Monday morning

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Monday marks the start to the biggest celebration of the year here in the Tri-State: the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival!
Experienced festival goers have their own strategies for making the most of their time down on Franklin Street, but some things to note:
- The median where people like to sit and eat or just people-watch will have half a dozen openings for traffic flow. Nut Clubbers say this helps with the flow of traffic especially during the lunch crowds.
- Make sure you bring plenty of cash. Food booths, parking, and ride tickets are all going to require cash.
- The festival and food booths open up Monday morning at 10.
- All the rides will open to the public at 2 and stay open until 10 o’clock at night.
- The USI and UE men’s basketball teams wills be introduced Monday night at 6.
- The Light House parade kicks off at 7 and amateur hour begins at 8.
And if you’re heading to West Franklin Street this week, a reminder: all three lanes of the Lloyd Expressway will be open in both directions over pigeon Creek for the duration of fall festival.
Crews have been working in that area for a couple of months now, but will take a break so more traffic can move through the area during the festival.
