Fall Festival food booths open Monday morning
By Sean Edmondson and Jim Stratman | October 1, 2018 at 8:33 AM CDT - Updated October 1 at 8:33 AM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Monday marks the start to the biggest celebration of the year here in the Tri-State: the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival!

Experienced festival goers have their own strategies for making the most of their time down on Franklin Street, but some things to note:

  • The median where people like to sit and eat or just people-watch will have half a dozen openings for traffic flow.  Nut Clubbers say this helps with the flow of traffic especially during the lunch crowds.
  • Make sure you bring plenty of cash. Food booths, parking, and ride tickets are all going to require cash. 
  • The festival and food booths open up Monday morning at 10. 
  • All the rides will open to the public at 2 and stay open until 10  o’clock at night.
  • The USI and UE men’s basketball teams wills be introduced Monday night at 6. 
  • The Light House parade kicks off at 7 and amateur hour begins at 8. 

And if you’re heading to West Franklin Street this week, a reminder: all three lanes of the Lloyd Expressway will be open in both directions over pigeon Creek for the duration of fall festival.

Crews have been working in that area for a couple of months now, but will take a break so more traffic can move through the area during the festival.

