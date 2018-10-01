Evansville Police ready for Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE (WFIE) - Crowds are growing as people are making their way to the 97th West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.
“The big thing down here is just to have fun. Be patient. As the day goes on it gets busier and busier,” says Sergeant Jason Cullum with the Evansville Police Department.
With large crowds of people down here all week for the festivities, the Evansville Police Department and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are prepared to keep you safe.
Security looks about the same this year as it has in the past. Police tell us one of the most common things they deal with are children getting separated from their parents.
If that happens, parents should go to the command truck, which is parked near 10th Street and Franklin Street.
Police say they also handle a lot of parking infractions and some public intoxication cases. Overall tough, they say it usually goes smoothly.
If you are coming, remember you can not ride your bike through the festival. Pets are not allowed, but emotional support animals are permitted.
You will not be able to see everything police are doing for security, but you will see a heavy police presence.
“We want people to come down here and feel safe. Just because you see an officer every 50 yards doesn’t mean that it’s not a safe place," says Sgt. Cullum. "It’s actually there so it is a safe place. We hope that people realize that. Our officers are down here. They are working. They are providing safety and security, but we like to come down here and visit and reunite with old friends just like anybody else.”
Police enjoy this opportunity to see everyone in the community. They encourage you to chat with the officers.
They are giving out the collector bracelets again like they do every year. You can stop at the command truck to get your own.
