EPD: Officer administered Narcan after coming into contact with heroin

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville police officer had to be administered Narcan after coming into contact with heroin.
Officers responded to a hit and run at West Columbia and Wabash Avenue of Flags just after 10 p.m. Sunday.
We were told that officers apprehended the driver who left the scene, searched his bags, and found heroin.
An EPD Sergeant tells us the officer that came into contact with the heroin was administered with Narcan as a safety precaution and is expected to be okay.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.