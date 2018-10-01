EPD going pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Evansville Police are going pink.
They will be wearing special pink patches and they will be selling them as well. The patches cost $10 and the money will go straight to the American Cancer Society.
“It gives a dialogue for everybody to walk up to a policeman and say ‘hey, what’s up with the pink patches’ and start talking to people,” explained EPD Officer Matt Karges. "It’s just another chance for us to get closer to everybody around us.”
If you are interested in buying a patch, please contact:
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.