Daviess Co., KY priest permanently suspended from public ministry

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - A priest with the Diocese of Owensboro has been permanently suspended from public ministry.
Father Gerald H. Baker was suspended in 2016 from public ministry after allegations of inappropriate conduct with a minor that were of a sexual nature.
Monday, the Diocese of Owensboro released this statement:
“In 2016, Gerald Baker, a priest of the Diocese of Owensboro, was accused of sexual abuse by three minors. Law enforcement and the Diocesan Review Board both began their investigations. While we cannot comment on the results of the law enforcement’s investigation, we can say that the Diocesan Review Board found the accusations against Baker to be substantiated and therefore Bishop William F. Medley recently made permanent the suspension of Baker from public ministry.”
Kentucky State Police also investigated the allegations, but told 14 News Monday they did not find any criminal acts and their case has been closed.
Baker was the pastor of St. Mary’s of the Woods Catholic parish in Whitesville.
