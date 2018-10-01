Crews respond to 23 calls at Grandview Towers so far this year

Loretta Voyles, is the new Grandview Towers Property Manager. She said they didn’t know about the elevator issues when they took the property over. Voyles said, "We are a new company so I don’t know if something wasn’t done right from the past company, something wasn’t disclosed about the elevators. But I’ve talked to the state elevator inspector and he said he didn’t know of anything that was wrong with the large elevator when he inspected it. "