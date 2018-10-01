Crews respond to 23 calls at Grandview Towers so far this year

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Fire crews were back at Grandview Tower Apartments on Monday to rescue people stuck in the elevators.
Marie Gross lives at Grandview Towers. She said, “We were a nervous wreck, you know because we didn’t know what was going on.”
Grandview towers houses nearly 200 residents, several are wheelchair bound.
“There were five of us in wheel chairs letting our animals out, and like four or five other ones were out here,” said Gross.
Evansville firefighters said they keep getting called to Grandview Towers, 23 times this year. Each time they have to help people who were stuck in elevators and people who try to use the stairs when elevators aren’t working. The city building commission is figuring out how they can help with the ongoing issue.
Ron Beane, Building Commissioner, said, “Any structure that has five or more floors, has to have an operational elevator, at least one for those floors, the fifth through the tenth.”
Loretta Voyles, is the new Grandview Towers Property Manager. She said they didn’t know about the elevator issues when they took the property over. Voyles said, "We are a new company so I don’t know if something wasn’t done right from the past company, something wasn’t disclosed about the elevators. But I’ve talked to the state elevator inspector and he said he didn’t know of anything that was wrong with the large elevator when he inspected it. "
Residents are worried what could happen in a real emergency if they couldn’t get out. Gross said, “They’d have to rescue us. Take us down by stairs or somehow get us down stairs.”
The city building commssion is hoping to find a solution soon. “They could include forced evacuations of the fifth floor and above. It could involve citations until both elevators are operational,” said Beane.
Residents hope these scares never happens again for their safety and others.
Marie Gross “One guy was walking up the stairs and he passed out.”
Fire officials say no one is being evacuated right now. They plan to have at least one elevator working by Monday night.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.