Chaney paces women’s golf in day one at Butler

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WFIE) - Madison Chaney is tied for fifth place at the halfway mark of the Butler Fall Invitational at Highland Country Club in Indianapolis.
Chaney carded a 6-over 76 in Monday’s opening round to enter the final eighteen holes in a top five spot. Sydney Anderson was two strokes behind Chaney with a 78. The senior ranks in a tie for 15th place.
Lexie Sollman also shot in the 70’s on Monday, recording a 79 to sit in a tie for 19th. Next up was Sophia Rohleder. The Evansville native finished with an 82 and was followed by Alyssa McMinn’s 84. The duo are tied for 32nd and 48th, respectively.
Caitlin O’Donnell took part as an individual and finished Monday’s round with an 84.
Evansville had an excellent day as a team, registering a 315. The Purple Aces sit in a tie with Indiana State for third on the team leaderboard. Butler leads the way with a 304 while IUPUI is five shots behind in second.
On the individual side, Mary Parsons, playing as an individual for Indiana University, shot a 2-under 68 and leads the competition by four strokes entering Tuesday’s final round of 18.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
