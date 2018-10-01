Aces Swimming and Diving Kick off Season at Butler Double Dual

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - The University of Evansville swimming and diving teams partook in their first road competition of the season on Sunday at the Butler Double Dual meet.
The women took home wins over Butler, Eastern Illinois, and Saint Louis.
“Overall we swan and dove well,” said diving coach Andy Brown. “We found some things we can work on moving forward. I’m very excited to see what Brent is going to do with the team. The future of UE Swimming and Diving is looking bright.”
Women’s diving led the way for the Aces this afternoon with a sweep of both boards. On 3-Meter, freshman Fae Keighley took the win with 215.63 points, followed by fellow freshmen Maggie Franz in 2nd with 201.45 points, Sarah Kempf in 3rd with 195.30, and sophomore Natalie Gerard in 4th with 180.68.
Keigley took another win on 1-Meter with 246.30 points. Kempf took 2nd with 214.20, Gerard took 3rd with 204.30 points, and Franz took 4th with 200.48.
On the swimming side, the women began the day with a 2nd place finish in the 200 Medley Relay. Senior Sam Gowdy, junior Alaina Sylvester, senior Kristen Myers, and junior Emma Hennessy teamed up to clock in a 1:49.72.
Sophomore Kara Steward took the top individual finish for the women with a 2nd place 200 butterfly performance, clocking in at 2:10.13. She was closely followed by Myers in 3rd at 2:10.71. Sophomore Sarah Alexander took 3rd in the 200 breaststroke with a final time of 2:28.89.
Freshman Emily Vasquez opened her collegiate career with a 1:47.47 finish in the 200 freestyle, good for 3rd place. Hennessy also took 3rd in the 50 freestyle with a final time of 24.75. Freshman Pearl Muensterman took 4th with 25.01.
On the men’s side, freshman Ee Tan took the top finish for the men with a 4:16.22 400 IM, good for 3rd place. Tan took another 3rd place finish in the 500 freestyle, clocking a 4:48.28. Fellow freshman David Killian followed in 4th with a 4:49.53 finish. Killian also took 4th in the 1000 freestyle with a 10:09.80.
Junior Brandt Hudson finished in 6th place in the 200 freestyle with a final time of 1:45.20.
The Aces will continue their road swing on October 13th for the annual Indiana Intercollegiate meet at Purdue University.
