WWII veteran turns 100

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - JT O’Bryan has accomplished a lot in his life- a World War II Veteran...
“He’s quite proud of his military background," his son Patrick O’Bryan said.
A father, a great washer player, and now a celebrating 100 years of life. After church this morning, he was greeted by family from all over the country and friends for a birthday breakfast.
“It was out of this world," JT said. "Never saw so many people in my life.”
JT's family was impressed with the turnout.
“I think they were kind of proud that one of their parishioners is 100," Patrick said.
But JT, not as much..
“It felt good, but I kind of expected it," JT said.
But all jokes aside, the veteran is thankful for the amount of support he's received from the community, including the 138 birthday cards he received yesterday from all over the country.
“People these days they want to celebrate with others and I think that’s just wonderful," Patrick said. "They reach out in special ways, like the cards.”
Which of course, JT read each and every one. His son says his father deserved the praise because he lived an honest life that led to his long life.
“He didn’t drink alcohol, he didn’t smoke, and he worked like a mule," Patrick said. "So there it is!”
