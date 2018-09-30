USI Volleyball Falls in Straight Sets to William Jewell

Liberty, MO (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Volleyball suffered a 25-21, 25-19, 29-27 Great Lakes Valley Conference setback to host William Jewell College Saturday afternoon.
The Screaming Eagles (8-9, 2-7 GLVC) return to action Tuesday at 6 p.m. (CDT) when they visit Bellarmine University.
--Set 1--
William Jewell (4-14, 1-7 GLVC) held the Eagles to a negative .103 attacking percentage as it pulled out the four-point win in the opening frame. USI led 21-20, but the Cardinals won the final five points to grab the one-set lead.
--Set 2--
USI rallied from a two-point deficit midway through the second frame pull into a 17-17 tie, but the Cardinals won eight of the final 10 rallies to pull out the six-point win and extend their match lead to 2-0. William Jewell hit .317 in the second frame and held the Eagles to a .154 attacking percentage.
--Set 3--
The Eagles fought off match-point three times and had a chance at set-point with a 27-26 lead, but the Cardinals won three straight points to end the Eagles' comeback bid. USI, which hit .280 in the third frame, had a 19-12 lead, but the Cardinals used a 10-3 run to match USI at 22-22.
Sophomore outside hitter Alyssa Yochum posted her first-career double-double with 11 kills and a career-high 12 digs. Sophomore setter Casey Cepicky had 18 assists and eight digs, while senior libero Haley Limper and sophomore defensive specialist Callie Gubera had 15 and 10 digs, respectively.
