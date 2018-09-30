Tam Leads Aces in Kills, but UE Volleyball Falls to Bradley

An excellent start saw UE jump out to an 8-1 lead in the third frame. Tam and Rodriguez notched two kills apiece in the run. Bradley came back with four in a row to make it an 8-5 game, but the Aces stood strong with another Tam kill extending the lead back to five at 15-10. The difference for the Braves came in a 10-3 run gave them a 20-18 edge, their first lead of the set. Evansville fought back to tie it at 22-22 on a Vazquez kill, but the Braves hung on, scoring the last three tallies to clinch the match with a 25-22 triumph.