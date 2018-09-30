Silver Alert declared for man missing from New Harmony

NEW HARMONY, IN (WFIE) - A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from New Harmony, Indiana.
State Police say Kenneth Eugene Barnett is a 92-year-old white man. He’s 5 feet 8 inches tall, 144 pounds, and has white hair and blue eyes.
Troopers say he was last seen wearing blue jacket on Saturday at 7:40 p.m. in New Harmony.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
State Police say Barnett was last seen driving a white 2015 Mercedes Benz S550 with Indiana plate WNQ714.
If you have any information on Kenneth Eugene Barnett, contact the New Harmony Police Department at 812-838-1320 or 911.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.