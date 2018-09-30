Race For the Cure prepares for Sunday 5K

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The parking lot of Eastland Mall is a sea of pink-
Ribbons, signs, trash cans, and even port-a-potties...
All in preparation for the Susan G Komen Race for the Cure Sunday morning.
“We’ve been out here since 8 o’clock this morning putting up tents, putting out tables and chairs, getting the site ready," Sheila Seiler the Executive Director of Susan G Koman Evansville Tri-State said. "People don’t realize that it is a production.”
For Seiler, it’s personal... she’s a breast cancer survivor herself.
“It’s important to me to give back," she said.
And she knew that the Tri-State area also needed Komen’s help and services more than most areas.
“Almost 90% of cancers that are detected in the Tri-State are breast cancer," Seiler said. "Our Tri-State needs Komen’s help.”
For Seiler and her volunteers, all of those extra hours put in, will be worth it in the end.
S“We’re doing something good to fight a disease so that our daughters and our granddaughters do not have to worry about this," she said. "They’ll read about it in a history book instead of fighting it.”
