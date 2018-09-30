KWC Volleyball Sweeps Scots on Homecoming

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College volleyball team severed-up a happy Homecoming on Saturday by defeating Ohio Valley 3-0. Alexa Davies filled-in offensively and produced 10 kills in the Great Midwest victory.



The Panthers (11-8, 5-5 G-MAC) made short work in the first set by going on a 12-0 run, taking a 15-5 lead. Autumn Harris and Davis each collected a pair of kills in the rally. After a 25-13 win of the opening set, Wesleyan continued momentum into the second, starting with a 5-1 run.



The Fighting Scots (5-11, 3-9 G-MAC) fell behind by as many as eight points, 12-4, but a run through the middle of the set brought the Panthers some tense moments. OVU trailed 19-17 late, but back-to-back kills by Kylie Foster and Davis provided enough of a cushion to finish the set and build a 2-0 lead. The Panthers won the second frame 25-18.



Wesleyan held an attacking percentage of .219 in the final stanza to complete the sweep, 25-20. Davis hit .300 on the day with 10 kills. Harris added nine kills on 15 attempts while Jaylen McEwen recorded seven kills. Lydia Jackson dished out 18 assists while Nicole Venema led defensively with 11 digs.



The Panthers will travel to Hillsdale, Michigan on Friday to play the Chargers as Great Midwest play continues. The match is scheduled to start at 6 PM CT.