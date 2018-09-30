Hundreds of breast cancer survivors take part in parade before Race for the Cure

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Hundreds of breast cancer survivors took part in the Survivor Parade ahead of this year’s Race for the Cure in Evansville.
They all met in the Eastland Mall parking lot Sunday morning.
Organizers tell us that almost 90% of cancers that are detected in the Tri-State are breast cancer.
Before the parade, there was a “Service of Hope”
The 5K Run/Walk that will race money to help in the fight against breast cancer, starts at 9:00 a.m.
