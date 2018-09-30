FL man arrested on drug dealing charges in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A Florida man is facing several charges after he was stopped in Evansville.
Police say they pulled over a car at Kerth and Powell late Saturday afternoon
They say the driver had committed several traffic violations, including driving in reverse to switch lanes.
They say the driver, Michael Simmons, gave them an expired insurance card.
Police say they asked Simmons if he had anything illegal, and if they could search car. They say he told them “No, go ahead and search it.”
As he was getting out of the car, police say Simmons told them he had a gun under the seat that he had a permit for. Officers found it loaded with 13 bullets,
Police say they found marijuana in the console and a backpack with about 100 different pills believed to be Methylphenidate Hydrochloride and Clonazepam.
Officers say the backpack also had baggies of a wax like substance that tested positive for marijuana. Some of it was in the shape of gummy bears, and all together it was about 70 grams.
Police say there was also a scale and more than $1200 in cash.
