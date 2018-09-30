EPD looking for accused drunk driver who fled from wreck

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville police are looking for the person accused of driving drunk and causing a wreck.
It happened after 7 p.m. on Fulton Avenue in front of the Circle K gas station at the Lloyd Expressway.
We're told a truck was headed west to get onto the Lloyd when the accused drunk driver going north on Fulton ran a red light, t-boned the truck, and causing the truck to flip over. Another car was involved in the wreck.
No one was seriously hurt, but the accused drunk driver took off.
Anyone with information should call the police.
