Aces Swimming and Diving to Open Season, Sunday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The University of Evansville swimming and diving teams begin their seasons this weekend with the annual Butler Double Dual meet in Fishers, Indiana.



On Sunday at 12 p.m. ET, the Purple Aces will compete against Butler, Xavier, Saint Louis, and Eastern Illinois.



Last season, the women produced a successful season, breaking school records, earning MVC accolades, and taking top 8 finishes in the MVC Championships. Nearly every single swimmer achieved at least one lifetime best time.



In the MVC preseason poll, Evansville was voted seventh after taking the same place at the 2018 MVC Championships.



The men held much of the same success; team improvements were led by newcomers to a MAC Championship with the most individual scorers in at least a decade. Additionally, nearly all the men exceeded their own personal marks in at least one event.