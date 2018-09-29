Warmer Weather Arriving Sunday

Historically…the month of September produces some of the most agreeable weather of the year as summer fades to autumn. This September was a roller coaster ride…7-inches of rain, 14-days in the 90’s, and an astonishing 6-tornadoes on the 8th. The final Saturday of the month offered a rare seasonable day filled with sun as high temps settled in the mid-70’s.
Dry weather can be expected through the weekend. On Sunday, mostly sunny and warmer with high temps in the lower 80’s.
Rain and storm chances early next week, but an all-day rain won’t impact the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. High temps will settle in the lower 80’s through early next week which is above normal. Scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. The severe weather threat is low.
