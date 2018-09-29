Veterans prepare for trip to Washington D.C. with honor flight interviews

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Local veterans took the first step towards being a part of the 9th Honor Flight of Southern Indiana Saturday morning.
Honor Flight officials conducted interviews with veterans to get them prepared for the trip in November. The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana flies veterans from around the area to Washington D.C. to see the memorials for their respective wars.
Lois Hill, the treasurer for the honor flight says that this is just one way that she and others can give back to those who served our country.
“This is our chance to say thank you to them. It’s our chance to honor them for their service," Hill said.
Officials say that the interviews today were designed to learn about the veterans who will take part in the 9th flight and learn what kind of special accommodations need to be made.
“If you’re in a wheel chair, all of our buses in DC have a wheel chair lift. If you need oxygen, we’ll work with your doctor to make sure you have oxygen. We take care of every - all of their medical needs because we want every veteran to be able to go," Hill said.
Today was about more than just business. Hill says that one of the best parts of the interview is hearing some of the stories these vets have.
“We get their military photos today. One of my favorite things. They bring in their old photos, some of them bring in their medals and we get to hear their stories because we get to find out about them, about their history," Hill said.
George Henson is an Army Veteran during the time of the Korean War. Henson says that an opportunity to visit the monuments in D.C. is an opportunity he’s thankful for.
“I’ve got one good friend, I played football and track with him, and he didn’t make it back from Korea. And if his name is on the memorial there, I will definitely look it up," Henson said.
The next honor flight takes off on November 3rd from the Evansville Airport.
