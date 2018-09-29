Two “fallen heroes”, suspect identified in early morning shootout in Brookhaven, Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, MS (WLBT) - Two Brookhaven police officers are dead following a Saturday morning shootout.
The officers responded to a call of shots fired around 5:00 a.m. this morning at a home located at 630 N Sixth Street.
The officers have been identified as 31-year-old Corporal Zack Moak, who was hired by the department in August of 2015; and 35-year-old James White, who was hired in June of 2015.
Authorities have confirmed that one suspect, who has been identified as 25-year-old Marquis Aaron Flowers, was also wounded and transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. He is in police custody.
“Men and women of law enforcement, we are not going to give up. This is what we do," said Brookhaven police Chief Kenneth Collins. "They did their jobs and I am proud of both of them. I want the families to know that two heroes lost their lives, and they are in the presence of Jesus right now.”
Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant issued a statement via Twitter regarding the incident, asking for prayers for the family and loved ones of the officers.
The chief said all officers are provided with body and dash cam but they can only speculate if there’s video of the shooting available.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as more information becomes available.
