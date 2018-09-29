Tips to stay safe if you feel your vehicle is being followed

NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) - Ever had that eerie feeling your vehicle is being followed? That was the recent reality for one Newburgh teen.
Regardless of the road, deputies say if a driver feels they’re being followed, one of the most important aspects is trying to remain calm and look for certain signs.
If you’re on local streets, a driver could make four right turns.
“If you make four right turns and that car is still behind, there’s a good chance they’re probably following you because you’re right back to where you began. Very uncommon for someone to make those same four turns,” Warrick County Chief Deputy Mike Wilder explained.
If you’re on an interstate, one option would be to hop off briefly.
“If that car continues to do that, that would be a sign they’re following you. It would be a little odd for someone to get off and right back on,” Wilder added.
If at all possible, drivers should avoid remote roads during this situation. Instead, a likely more safe alternative would be staying in populated and well-lit areas, such as a gas station, outlet mall, or restaurant.
Deputies also say people tend to be creatures of habit, who often fall into the same routine, which could making it easier to be followed, so switching up routines would be a good idea.
If the driver feels threatened, don’t hesitate to call 911 and give dispatchers as much information as possible, including a location, and vehicle description.
“Our officers can come up along where they’re driving, get behind the potential problem vehicle, investigate it, and see if there’s an issue,” Wilder said.
