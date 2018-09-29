21st annual Buddy Walk packs Smothers Park

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - People in Owensboro grabbed their buddy Saturday morning for a walk to raise down syndrome awareness.
The 21st annual Buddy Walk filled Smothers Park to highlight the abilities that people with down syndrome have and the impact they can make on a community.
According to officials, this year's walk was the biggest in history with nearly 500 volunteers there to help.
Officials say they're grateful for the amount of support the walked received, but it wouldn't have been the same without their buddies.
The fun continues tomorrow at 10 a.m. with food booths, games, inflatable rides and more. and the much-anticipated parade starting at 3 p.m.
