Evansville man accused of child molestation

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested on Friday accused of child molestation.
According to the police report, 26-year-old Robby Lynn is being charged with several counts of child molestation.
The report states that the Lynn was caught in bed with a 13-year old.
The victim's mother came home and found the two.
Lynn told the victims mother he was 15, but she didn't believe him and called the police.
The report states the victim told Lynn she was 13 and they had sex multiple times since the beginning of September.
