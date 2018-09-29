CASA teen opens up about the need for volunteers

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The court appointed special advocate group needs more volunteers to keep up with the number of abused and neglected children.
Right now, we’re told the non-profit is scrambling to double its amount of volunteers. The program in Vanderburgh County has 170 volunteers, but it’s not enough to cover over 400 children on the waiting list.
CASA volunteer Karen Rupp tells us she started volunteering once she retired a few years ago, and hasn’t looked back.
“I have to say, it’s one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve had... to know I’ve made a difference in someone’s life," Rupp said. "I did realize there was a need, but not to the extent that there really is in our community. "
Rupp’s second case involved a 14-year-old girl, Ashlei Roberts, who says state child services pulled her from an abusive and drug-ridden home at the time.
That’s when Roberts was paired with Rupp in the CASA program, and the rest is history.
The pair hit it off. CASA workers match volunteers' personalities with the victims' personalities, and Rupp and Roberts had something special.
Roberts is now 16 and thriving with the guidance of Rupp as her mentor. Once Roberts' case closed, she decided to reach back out to Rupp, which is allowed under the program.
“I’m more willing to do things that I wasn’t before," Roberts smiled. "I’m willing to push myself to do more things. It just kind of helped me to do more things. I’m making better grades. I’m making more friends.”
“She’s visited a couple universities, thinking about a college education," Rupp beamed. “She’s involved in art and theater at her school. She’s made tremendous progress.”
CASA is scheduling for its New Volunteer Fall Class. For anyone wanting to become a volunteer, you can attend an informational session on Monday, October 22 from 5-6pm.
CASA in Vanderburgh County is located at 728 Court Street.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.