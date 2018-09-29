Autumnfest kicks off in Poseyville

POSEYVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The annual Poseyville Autumnfest started Saturday, bringing the community together with lots of activities.
The Kiwanis Club of Poseyville puts on the festival every year.
Dozens of local organizations use the fest to raise money for their year ahead, including the Boy Scout Troop of Poseyville, marking its 37th year at Autumnfest.
The fest started with a pancake breakfast and a 5K.
Many locals say this is something they look forward to every year.
The fun continues tomorrow at 10 a.m. with food booths, games, inflatable rides and more. and the much-anticipated parade starting at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.