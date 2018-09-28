UE Athletics introduces Purple Reign Rewards app

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WFIE) - The University of Evansville athletics department is proud to announce the new student rewards program - Purple Reign Rewards presented by Old National Bank and powered by SuperFan.
Purple Reign Rewards is for current UE students. It is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play. Students simply download the app, attend events, obtain points, and spend the points in our prize store. Prizes include Aces swag, special offers and gift cards from over 12 restaurants, unique experiences, and more! Search “Purple Reign Rewards” to find the app.
“We are thrilled to partner with SuperFan to offer our students the premier loyalty and fan engagement platform in the industry,” UE Assistant AD for Marketing and Fan Engagement Scott Peace said. “A huge thank you to Old National Bank for sponsoring our new Purple Reign Rewards Program.”
SuperFan is the leading fan loyalty & engagement company in college sports today. It is changing the way your school, team, and alumni association communicate with fans today. Founded in 2011 by two fans themselves, Chris Nowak & Kayla Mount saw schools struggle with attendance at school-wide events, wasting marketing dollars on brand awareness, over-looking potential fans, and an overall lack of fan data.
“We know that our partnership with the University of Evansville will yield lots of excitement this year,” says Kayla Mount, Co-Founder and COO of SuperFan. “The fan experience is so important to engaging students, so we look forward to great collaboration with lots of fun outcomes in the near future.”
SuperFan was born from necessity to help schools connect with their fans, find out who their fans truly are, engage & reward them, and provide schools with data they never had before to help them market smarter.”
Students can download the app for free today on the App Store or Google Play. The first event available for check-in is the men’s soccer match against Butler on October 2 at 6 p.m. To check-in simply, enter the stadium, check-in on the app any time 1 hour prior to kickoff until halftime, and earn points!
