Tell City man accused of hitting four people makes first court appearance

TELL CITY, IN (WFIE) - A Tell City Man accused of hitting four pedestrians with his car this summer made his first court appearance after being arrested this week.
Patrick Taylor-Gerber, 28, appeared via video court from the Spencer County Jail on Friday. He is facing eight felony charges.
State police say he was intoxicated, speeding, and using his phone when he hit Lisa George, Cheryl Price, and two children on the Fourth of July. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but have since been released.
The judge kept his bond set at $10,000 cash.
Taylor-Gerber is due back in court in October.
