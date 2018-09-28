TDL Week 7; Watch Touchdown Live at 10:35

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Another great night of football in the Tri-State is upon us.
We have more than 20 on the slate for Week 7:
- Princeton vs Boonville - 7 p.m.
- Mater Dei vs Bosse - 7 p.m.
- Union County vs Caldwell County - 7 p.m.
- Harrison vs Castle - 7 p.m.
- Memorial vs Central - 7 p.m. - Touchdown Live Game of the Week
- Owensboro vs Christian County - 7 p.m.
- Fairfield vs Edwards County - 7 p.m.
- Pike Central vs Gibson Southern - 6:30 p.m.
- Butler County vs Hancock County - 7 p.m.
- Muhlenberg County vs Henderson County - 7 p.m.
- Calloway County vs Hopkins County Central - 7 p.m.
- Mt. Carmel vs Jasper - 6:30 p.m.
- Carmi-White vs Johnston City - 7 p.m.
- Hopkinsville vs Madisonville North Hopkins - 7 p.m.
- Scottsburg vs Mt. Vernon - 6:30 p.m.
- Tell City vs North Posey - 6:30 p.m.
- McCracken County vs Ohio County - 7 p.m.
- McLean County vs Owensboro Catholic - 7 p.m.
- North vs Reitz - 7 p.m.
- Forest Park vs South Spencer - 6:30 p.m.
- Heritage Hills vs Southridge - 6:30 p.m.
- Springs Valley vs Tecumseh - 6:30 p.m.
- Perry Central vs West Washington - 6:30 p.m.
- Ballard Memorial vs Webster County - 7 p.m.
Watch Touchdown Live at 10:35 p.m. on Friday for highlights from all the night’s game and top plays.
