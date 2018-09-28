TDL Week 7; Watch Touchdown Live at 10:35

By Jared Goffinet | September 28, 2018 at 4:31 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 4:31 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Another great night of football in the Tri-State is upon us.

We have more than 20 on the slate for Week 7:

  • Princeton vs Boonville - 7 p.m.
  • Mater Dei vs Bosse - 7 p.m.
  • Union County vs Caldwell County - 7 p.m.
  • Harrison vs Castle - 7 p.m.
  • Memorial vs Central - 7 p.m. - Touchdown Live Game of the Week
  • Owensboro vs Christian County - 7 p.m.
  • Fairfield vs Edwards County - 7 p.m.
  • Pike Central vs Gibson Southern - 6:30 p.m.
  • Butler County vs Hancock County - 7 p.m.
  • Muhlenberg County vs Henderson County - 7 p.m.
  • Calloway County vs Hopkins County Central - 7 p.m.
  • Mt. Carmel vs Jasper - 6:30 p.m.
  • Carmi-White vs Johnston City - 7 p.m.
  • Hopkinsville vs Madisonville North Hopkins - 7 p.m.
  • Scottsburg vs Mt. Vernon - 6:30 p.m.
  • Tell City vs North Posey - 6:30 p.m.
  • McCracken County vs Ohio County - 7 p.m.
  • McLean County vs Owensboro Catholic - 7 p.m.
  • North vs Reitz - 7 p.m.
  • Forest Park vs South Spencer - 6:30 p.m.
  • Heritage Hills vs Southridge - 6:30 p.m.
  • Springs Valley vs Tecumseh - 6:30 p.m.
  • Perry Central vs West Washington - 6:30 p.m.
  • Ballard Memorial vs Webster County - 7 p.m.

Watch Touchdown Live at 10:35 p.m. on Friday for highlights from all the night’s game and top plays.

